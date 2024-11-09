Open Menu

147th Birth Anniversary Of Iqbal Observed In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

147th birth anniversary of Iqbal observed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The 147th birth anniversary of national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed here in Bahawalpur with traditional zeal and enthusiasm,here on Saturday.

Under the auspices of Mutahidda Muslim Movement Pakistan,a ceremony was held here to observe 147th birth anniversary of national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal here.It was attended by Chairman,Mutahidda Muslim Movement Pakistan, Dr.

Akmal Madni, Kashif Bosan, Advocate Azeem-Ul-Haque Pirzada, Advocate Syed Athar Shah Bukhari, Waseem Mamtaz, ex-MPA, Babu Nafees Ansari, Allam Ayyub Mughal, Advocate Nadeem Zafar and others.

Addressing the ceremony, Akmal said that national poet and philosopher, Allama Iqbal presented idea of separate country for Muslims of Sub-Continent. “It was Iqbal who dreamed of a separate homeland for Muslims of Sub-Continent,” he said. He urged nation to follow teachings of Allama Iqbal in their lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Bahawalpur Muslim

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

30 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

3 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

3 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

5 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

8 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

23 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

24 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

24 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan