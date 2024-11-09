147th birthday of Allama Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The 147th annual birthday of Allama Iqbal (the son of soil of Sialkot) was celebrated with traditional zeal, favor and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil Sialkot (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East),here on Tuesday.

The Day was dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the peace,national integrity,prosperity and development.

The cake cutting ceremony on the birthday of Allama Iqbal was held under the chairmanship of DC Sialkot,Muhammad Zulqarnain.DC cut the cake on the eve of Iqbal day.

According to a spokesperson,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar,Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation(MC) Malik Afzal,Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Mujahid Alvi,DCO Elementary Education Asma Dar,President Bazam-e-Iqbal Shamim Khan Lodhi,education expert Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui,students and the people for all walks of life were present on this occasion.

On this occasion,DC highlighted the philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

DC paid homage to the great poet,philosopher Allama Iqbal.

He said that Iqbal dreamed of Pakistan and our elders got Pakistan after a long struggle.

He said that the best expression of love and devotion to Iqbal was to follow his teachings.

The younger generation in particular needs to be introduced to Iqbal's philosophy of self-reliance,DC said.