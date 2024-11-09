147th birthday of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal celebrated in KP with national enthusiasm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Like other parts of the province, the 147th birthday anniversary of national poet Dr Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with great national enthusiasm on Saturday.

It was a public holiday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where glowing tributes were paid to Poet of the East for awakening the Muslims of Subcontinent for a separate homeland through his universal poetry and great literary works. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of all martyres of Pakistan.

Walks and seminars organized by political and literary organizations in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swat, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Khyber, DI Khan, Dir and Kohat.

Declamations contest were also held at Govt and private schools and colleges in all districts where speakers highlighted Dr Iqbal great services for Muslims of Subcontinent and declared his philosophy of Selfhood highly praised worthy.

A debate completion was organized at Govt College Pabbi Nowshera where the speakers said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal's historic Allabad address of 1930 had set a clear direction for Muslims to achieve a separate homeland in subcontinent.

They said Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal had created hope, patriotism and spirit in Muslims of Subcontinent after delivering his historic address at Allahad in 1930 that greatly helped in creation of Pakistan.

They said that Dr Muhammad Iqbal was the founder of two nations theory that was proved the foundation of Pakistan.

Dr. Iqbal's vision for Pakistan has infused a revolutionary spirit in the lives of Muslims, advocating for their own homeland and his words serve as a unique guide for those in quest of their own journey. As result of Allahabad historic address in 1930, he said that Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore on March 23, 1940 that led to creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947 on world map.

Known as Poet of East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born at Sialkot in Punjab province on November 9, 1877 and was laid to rest at Lahore.

Experts said Dr Iqbal’s ideology and principles of life are the best source of inspiration for people in all sectors of life and there is a time to strictly adhere to his lesson of Khudi (selfhood) to achieve new heights of progress and prosperity.

The print medua published special articles, columns and features while tv channels aired special documentaries highlighting his meritorious political, poetic and literary services of the great poet.