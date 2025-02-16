Open Menu

147th Sindh Horse And Cattle Show Kicked Off In Jacobabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

147th Sindh Horse and Cattle Show kicked off in Jacobabad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The 147th Sindh Horse and Cattle Show was kicked off in Jacobabad on Sunday.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah attended the event as the guest of honor, who inaugurated the event by riding a horse. The minister was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad Nawab Samir Hussain Laghari and other officials.

The event features horse racing, dog racing, and other sports, showcasing the province's rich cultural heritage. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah praised the efforts of MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and the administration in organizing the event, which aims to promote Sindh's culture and tourism.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister emphasized the importance of preserving traditional cultural events, which are slowly dying out in Sindh. He noted that such events showcase the positive side of the province, often overshadowed by negative perceptions. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah also highlighted his efforts to promote literary activities in Jacobabad and Shikarpur, and announced plans to revitalize libraries in the area.

Overall, the 147th Sindh Horse and Cattle Show is a significant event that celebrates Sindh's rich cultural heritage and promotes tourism in the province.

