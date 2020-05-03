UrduPoint.com
148 Arrested For Profiteering, Violation Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 148 more for profiteering and violation of lockdown from different localities of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ishfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali Shah inspected bazaars at Faqir Kelley, Bashirabad, Bacha Khan Chowk, G.T. Road, Ashraf Road, Hashtnagri, Pajgi Road and other localities and arrested several persons for profiteering and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued here Sunday.

Other officers of the administration including Assistant Commissioners and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) have also carried inspection of bazaars in their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 148 persons for profiteering and violation of lockdown.

Most of the arrested persons were included those shopkeepers that carrying businesses behind shutter. DC Peshawar has directed crackdown against all such shopkeepers.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all traders and shopkeepers for closure of businesses before 4:00 p.m. to implement the guidelines announced by the government in letter and spirit.

He has also appealed the people to avoid unnecessary roaming in bazaars to extend cooperation to administration in the prevention of the spread of coronavirus. Otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.

