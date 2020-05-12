148 more quarantined passengers sent home

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool sent as many as 148 more passengers from PARS Quarantine Center to their home districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool sent as many as 148 more passengers from PARS Quarantine Center to their home districts.

These travellers were quarantined in Iqbal Hall and Qasim Hall.

Assistant Commissioner saw off them, and prayed for their health and safety in future.

On the occasion he said that steps were taken to provide all possible facilities to the quarantined persons during their stay in Quarantine Center.