148 New Corona Cases Detected

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday no death stemming from coronavirus was reported, however, 148 new cases emerged when 10,787 tests were conducted

He, in a statement, said till last Tuesday the number death was 7,640.

He said 10,787 samples were tested which detected 148 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,921,609 tests have been conducted against which 477,461 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,765 patients have recovered, including 25 overnight.

The chief minister said currently 4,056 patients were under treatment, of them 3,896 were in home isolation, 21 at isolation centers and 139 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 148 new cases, 43 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 8 Central, 7 South, 2 West, 1 Malir and Korangi each. Hyderabad has 37, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal 9 each, Tharparkar 4, Umerkot, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar 3 each, Nausheroferoze 1.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 26,111,554 vaccinations have been administered upto December 13th, and added during the last 24 hours 139,593 vaccines were inoculated - in total 26,251,147 vaccines have administered which constituted 47.93 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow standard operating procedures to curb the deadly virus.

