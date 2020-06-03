148 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 148 overseas Pakistanis reached here from Dhabi on Wednesday who were shifted to quarantine centres.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas received the Pakistanis at the Faisalabad International Airport and after screening 128 passengers were shifted to Quarantine Center GC University new campus while 20 to local hotels, including 16 to Grand Hotel,three to Hotel One and one to Lahore House, a spokesman for districtadministration said on Wednesday.