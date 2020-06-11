148 passengers tested at airport

As many as 148 overseas Pakistanis have reached here from abroad during past 24 hours and they were tested COVID-19 as per SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 148 overseas Pakistanis have reached here from abroad during past 24 hours and they were tested COVID-19 as per SOPs.

Spokesman of district administration said on Thursday that among these air-passengers including 127 males, 17 females and four children and they belong to Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bannu, Chakwal, Sialkot, Layyah, Pakpatan, Toba Tek Singh, Kram Agency, Hango and Waziristan, etc.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas received the passengers at the airport and after screening, testing and sampling, the travellers were sent to their homes.

The passengers were directed to get them isolated in a room at their houses.

Spokesman further said that these passengers would adopt isolation at their homes for at least 14 days and during this period their lab reports would also be received.

Travellers having negative coronavirus reports will be allowed to stop isolation whereasthe rest of them will continue their isolation or be shifted to hospitals, if needed.