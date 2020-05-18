UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

148 POs Including 16 Most Wanted Criminals Netted

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:27 PM

148 POs including 16 most wanted criminals netted

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 148 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 16 most wanted criminals who were allegedly perpetrators of heinous crimes during last 15 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 148 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 16 most wanted criminals who were allegedly perpetrators of heinous crimes during last 15 days.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while the police managed to net 16 criminals of A category and 132 of B category.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

The spokesman said, Rattaamral police managed to net a B category PO namely Akram Khan during last 24 hours. Buni police nabbed Muhammad Shahid wanted in a case registered in 2018. RaceCourse police arrested a B category female accused namely Shagufta Bibi wanted in a case registered in 2019. Similarly, Kahuta Police booked a B category PO identified as Adnan alias Noni.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

Related Topics

Police Po Rawalpindi Kahuta Criminals 2018 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

2 minutes ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

10 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

19 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

14 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.