148 POs including 16 most wanted criminals netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 148 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 16 most wanted criminals who were allegedly perpetrators of heinous crimes during last 15 days.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while the police managed to net 16 criminals of A category and 132 of B category.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

The spokesman said, Rattaamral police managed to net a B category PO namely Akram Khan during last 24 hours. Buni police nabbed Muhammad Shahid wanted in a case registered in 2018. RaceCourse police arrested a B category female accused namely Shagufta Bibi wanted in a case registered in 2019. Similarly, Kahuta Police booked a B category PO identified as Adnan alias Noni.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.