UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

148 Stranded Pakistanis Arrive City Through Special Flight

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 12:16 PM

148 stranded Pakistanis arrive city through special flight

As many as 148 stranded passengers reached Multan from Dubai in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport last late night

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :As many as 148 stranded passengers reached Multan from Dubai in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport last late night.

Sub-Registrar City Kamran Bukhari welcomed the passengers. According to district administration, the 148 passengers were reached in 8264 flight from which 115 were shifted to Quarantine center 33 selected hotels for accommodation.

Related Topics

Multan Dubai From Airport

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close at three-month high on virus op ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan participates in virtual ..

5 minutes ago

EasyJet axes almost a third of staff on virus fall ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases Linked to Logistics Center Near Seo ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,261 deaths with 61, 227 cases o ..

14 minutes ago

Grant Bradburn and Saqlain Mushtaq get high perfor ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.