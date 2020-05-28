148 stranded Pakistanis arrive city through special flight

As many as 148 stranded passengers reached Multan from Dubai in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport last late night

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :As many as 148 stranded passengers reached Multan from Dubai in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport last late night.

Sub-Registrar City Kamran Bukhari welcomed the passengers. According to district administration, the 148 passengers were reached in 8264 flight from which 115 were shifted to Quarantine center 33 selected hotels for accommodation.