UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

148 Stranded Pakistanis Arrive City Through Special Flight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 07:54 PM

148 stranded Pakistanis arrive city through special flight

As many as 148 stranded passengers reached Multan from Dubai in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :As many as 148 stranded passengers reached Multan from Dubai in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport.

Assistant Commissioner sadar Shahzad Mahboob welcomed the passengers.

According to district administration, the 148 passengers were reached in a special flight from which 111 were shifted to Quarantine centre Labour complex Multan and 37 shifted to local hotels in Multan for accommodation. A corpse was also taken in the flight.

Related Topics

Multan Dubai From Airport Labour

Recent Stories

Babar is going to break a lot of records: Grant Fl ..

2 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir completes 300 days of military si ..

2 minutes ago

Peaceful use of atomic technology helped Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar hails Afridi for his all-round role

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz says Opponents tried to kill her fath ..

26 minutes ago

Two Employees of Afghan Broadcaster Killed in Blas ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.