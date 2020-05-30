148 stranded Pakistanis arrive city through special flight

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 148 stranded passengers reached Multan from Dubai in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :As many as 148 stranded passengers reached Multan from Dubai in a special Fight landed at Multan International Airport.

Assistant Commissioner sadar Shahzad Mahboob welcomed the passengers.

According to district administration, the 148 passengers were reached in a special flight from which 111 were shifted to Quarantine centre Labour complex Multan and 37 shifted to local hotels in Multan for accommodation. A corpse was also taken in the flight.