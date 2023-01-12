UrduPoint.com

148 Street Crime Incidents Occurred, 199 Held During 24 Hours

As many as 148 street crime incidents have occurred in the jurisdiction of seven districts and 108 police stations of the Karachi during the last 24 hours

The report shows that out of 148 cases of street crime, the district East remained high with 46 cases followed by 22 cases in district Korangi.

This has been disclosed in a 24-hour crime situation report sent to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by Additional IG Karachi Javed Ala Odho on Thursday.

According to the report, 148 cases of street crime have been reported in the city, including 59 mobile Phone / Cash Snatching, four Car Theft, 11 Motorcycle Snatching, and 74 Motorcycle thefts.

Out of 148 street crime incidents, 46 happened in district East, 22 in Korangi, nine in Malir, 28 in Central, 14 in West, five in district City, 12 in South, and 12 in Keamari.

The street criminals during the robbery injured three persons while resisting the robbery. The injured citizens have been identified as Javed s/o Niaz - in the area of PS Site Super Highway District East, Jameel s/o Abdul Aziz in the area of PS Shah Faisal Colony, District Korangi by stabbing, and Rozi Khan s/o Sher Muhammad in the area of PS SITE-B, District Keamari with a pistol.

The CM Sindh was told that the police conducted seven encounters with street criminals/ robbers; in which 10 Street Criminals/Robbers were arrested in injured condition and eight were held red-handed.

The police conducted four raids /search operations in the area of Districts East, Central, and District West in which they arrested 199 accused, including 22 Street Criminals/Robbers, 14 vehicles lifters, one Extortionist, 28 accused with illicit weapons, 21 narcotics peddlers and suppliers, and 113 in others crimes.

The Additional IG Karachi said in his report that during the search operation 31 illicit pistols, 21 kilograms of Chars, 19 snatched Mobile phones, and 30 stolen vehicles, one car, and 29 Motorcycles were recovered.

CM Sindh directed the city police to continue combing operations and bring the street under control.

