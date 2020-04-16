1.480 kg hashish seized, 4 arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdictions and arrested four accused recovering 1.

480 kilograms hashish, 3 guns 12 bore and 2 pistol 30 bore from them.

They accused were identified as Arslan, Ghulam Shabbir, Sarfraz and Waqar. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.