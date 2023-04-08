1480 M. Ton wheat smuggling bid foiled, 44 smugglers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Over 1480 metric tons of wheat and wheat products smuggling bids foiled while 44 were sent behind bars after registration of cases for smuggling wheat and flour in district Rawalpindi during last two weeks.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema while briefing newsmen about the anti-wheat smuggling activities by the district administration on Saturday.

He said from March 25 to April 6, the district administration with the assistance of Police and food department has averted the bids of 44 vehicles among them over 22 are trailers and long vehicles to smuggle wheat, wheat products and flour from the various parts of the Punjab to KP.

"As many as 12 first investigation reports are also registered against the people involved in the illegal movement of wheat and wheat products".

He added.

While narrating the details of confiscated over 1480.50 metric tons of wheat and wheat products, Mr Cheema has said that among these confiscated items, as many as 1193.500 metric tons of wheat smuggling bids were foiled and subsequently confiscated.

He added that 32 vehicles were confiscated and a number of crew members were booked and arrested accordingly.

He further said that 287 metric tons of wheat products like flour, fine flour and maida smuggling bids were foiled during the period. He said that during the crackdown against the wheat products smuggling mafia, 12 vehicles were impounded which were involved in illegal movement of wheat products.