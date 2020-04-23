UrduPoint.com
1480 Motorbikes Challaned On Violating 144, 5 Booked:

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:00 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :In connection with implementing the government orders the District police have challaned over 1700 motorbike, vehicle and registered cases against 5 people over violating section 144 in the district.

On the direction of DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi the district police during crackdown against the violators of section 144 have challaned 1480 motorcycles, 180 vehicle and 24 Rickshaws in different areas of the district.

The district police and administration have directed the citizens for strictly acting upon the government orders and warned that any kind dispensation will be given over violation.

Furthermore, the citizens were directed to making sure the implementation on SOPs released by the government and the preventive and safety measures avoiding the epidemic corona disease.

While experts of health departments have also appealed the citizens to stay home stay safe and regularly mask and gloves while meeting others.

Wash hands at least 20 seconds and maintain social distance at home and out places as well, they added.

