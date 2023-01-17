UrduPoint.com

148,000 Children To Be Vaccinated In Rwp Cantt Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

148,000 children to be vaccinated in Rwp Cantt areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A total of 148,000 children will be vaccinated under the seven-day polio immunization drive kicked off in Rawalpindi Cantonment Areas on Jan 16 to vaccinate all children below the age of five against polio.

According to RCB spokesman, Station Commander Rawalpindi and President, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Brig. Salman Nazar inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to a child less than five years of age at Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) in a ceremony.

The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Imran Gulzar informed that the seven-day anti-polio campaign would continue till January 22 and a total of 520 mobile and 65 fixed teams were visiting door-to-door to administrator polio drops to 148,000 children in all cantonment board areas.

The spokesman informed a large number of children were administered polio drops at CGH on Monday, adding that the polio campaign was launched to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

