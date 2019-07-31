UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

148,000 Pakistanis Reach Saudi Arabia To Perform Hajj

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 03:01 PM

148,000 Pakistanis reach Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

A total of 148,000 Pakistanis including 105,000 government and 43,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform the sacred religious obligation of Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 148,000 Pakistanis including 105,000 government and 43,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform the sacred religious obligation of Hajj.

According to a message received here from Makkah, the pre-hajj flight operation would continue till August 6. The seasonal staff of the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, hajj medical mission, moavineen were busy in serving the pilgrims. Haram guides were helping the pilgrims.

A 40-bed hospital and nine dispensaries were working to provide medical facilities to the pilgrims. Wheelchairs were being distributed among the elderly pilgrims to facilitate their movement.

The spokesman said that the monitoring of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) was continuing to ensure that the HGOs were providing the facilities to private hujjaj as per agreement. Penalties were being imposed in case of a violation of the agreement. The ministry has ensured complete implementation of the service provider agreement. The monitoring cell has so far monitored over 50 percent Hajj companies before the pilgrimage while rest will go through the same process after the hajj. Ministry ensures implementation of agreement signed with the pilgrims.

Related Topics

Hajj Makkah Same Saudi Arabia August From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Wife Narjis says Mohammad Amir will always play fo ..

9 minutes ago

Cleanliness seminar held in Faisalabad

36 seconds ago

China sets up alliance to promote marine informat ..

38 seconds ago

Civil Defence volunteers visit Rescue 1122 office ..

41 seconds ago

Samsung profit slumps more than half as chip marke ..

3 minutes ago

WBC suspends Whyte's status as interim world heavy ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.