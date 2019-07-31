148,000 Pakistanis reach Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

A total of 148,000 Pakistanis including 105,000 government and 43,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform the sacred religious obligation of Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 148,000 Pakistanis including 105,000 government and 43,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform the sacred religious obligation of Hajj.

According to a message received here from Makkah, the pre-hajj flight operation would continue till August 6. The seasonal staff of the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, hajj medical mission, moavineen were busy in serving the pilgrims. Haram guides were helping the pilgrims.

A 40-bed hospital and nine dispensaries were working to provide medical facilities to the pilgrims. Wheelchairs were being distributed among the elderly pilgrims to facilitate their movement.

The spokesman said that the monitoring of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) was continuing to ensure that the HGOs were providing the facilities to private hujjaj as per agreement. Penalties were being imposed in case of a violation of the agreement. The ministry has ensured complete implementation of the service provider agreement. The monitoring cell has so far monitored over 50 percent Hajj companies before the pilgrimage while rest will go through the same process after the hajj. Ministry ensures implementation of agreement signed with the pilgrims.