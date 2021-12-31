1482 deserving facilitated in Central Panagah in year 2021

Under Ehsaas Panagah initiatives more than 1482 people were facilitated in central Panagah of Multan at Vehari Chowk during the year 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Under Ehsaas Panagah initiatives more than 1482 people were facilitated in central Panagah of Multan at Vehari Chowk during the year 2021.

According to Panagah spokesman while talking to APP on Friday said that Ehsaas Pangah launched by PTI government was a revolutionary step where thousands of homeless people were provided shelter and with three times free food in a day under Prime minister Ehsaas shelter initiative.

The spokesman said that three Panagahs were serving the needy and the poor shelter less people in Multan, while Central Panagah was here in Vehari chowk.

He said that it was established in December 2020 and since then it has served 1482 needful people with expenses of 85 million annually.

APP also interviewed some people who were spending their time like their own home in Panagah and observed that government has been providing best residential facilities to them Muhammad Mumtaz, a shelter-less said while interviewing to APP that he has been living here for 15 days and the facilities which were provided to him were exemplary.

He thanked Prime minister Imran khan by giving shelters to poor and deserving persons.

Another person who was living in Panagah for ten days expressed his views to APP that due to revolutionary initiative of the Prime minister of Pakistan Imran khan I was living in Panagah with all living facilities.

APP overall observed that Panagah was an initiative which facilitates the shelter less people.