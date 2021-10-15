UrduPoint.com

1484 Dengue Confirmed Cases Brought So Far In Allied Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:57 PM

1484 dengue confirmed cases brought so far in allied hospitals

With an addition of 59 more confirmed cases during the last 24 hours, the tally of positive dengue cases in Rawalpindi on Friday reached 1424 in the three government-run hospitals of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :With an addition of 59 more confirmed cases during the last 24 hours, the tally of positive dengue cases in Rawalpindi on Friday reached 1424 in the three government-run hospitals of the city.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood, told media Friday that among the new cases,33 were reported in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), nine were in District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)and 17 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH).

"Presently 145 patients are under treatment in allied hospitals of the city out of which 79 have positive symptoms", he added.

He said out of the total reported cases, 1355 had been discharged after recovery, while 249 beds were available at three city hospitals to handle the dengue patients.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Family Media

Recent Stories

Govt to organize Seerat conference on October 18

Govt to organize Seerat conference on October 18

4 minutes ago
 Fans to enjoy unparalleled coverage of ICC Men's T ..

Fans to enjoy unparalleled coverage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

4 minutes ago
 Last mourning procession of Ayaam-e-Aza concluded

Last mourning procession of Ayaam-e-Aza concluded

4 minutes ago
 Italian Archaeologists Discover Skeleton of Man Ki ..

Italian Archaeologists Discover Skeleton of Man Killed in Vesuvius Eruption - Re ..

4 minutes ago
 French cloud computing IPO mints Europe's latest t ..

French cloud computing IPO mints Europe's latest tech billionaire

8 minutes ago
 Govt takes action 3 sugar mills over violation of ..

Govt takes action 3 sugar mills over violation of laws

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.