1484 dengue confirmed cases brought so far in allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :With an addition of 59 more confirmed cases during the last 24 hours, the tally of positive dengue cases in Rawalpindi on Friday reached 1424 in the three government-run hospitals of the city.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood, told media Friday that among the new cases,33 were reported in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), nine were in District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)and 17 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH).

"Presently 145 patients are under treatment in allied hospitals of the city out of which 79 have positive symptoms", he added.

He said out of the total reported cases, 1355 had been discharged after recovery, while 249 beds were available at three city hospitals to handle the dengue patients.