1,484,734 children administered polio drops in 5-days: DC

As many as 1,484,734 children up the age of five years have been administered polio drops in Faisalabad during first five days of the anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 1,484,734 children up the age of five years have been administered polio drops in Faisalabad during first five days of the anti-polio drive.

Chairing a review meeting of Health Department here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar said that teams of health department were active across the district and they dispensed polio drops to 1,484,734 children in five days of the campaign.

He appreciated the performance of polio team and said that various steps were also taken to resolve minor issues come up during the campaign.

He also directed the health teams to observe Sunday (March 19) as catch-up day and ensure polio vaccine to the leftover children if any so that 100 percent of target of the campaign could be achieved.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Saqib Munir and others were also present in the meeting.