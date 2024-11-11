1,485 Villages Of Sialkot Regularly Cleaned Under “Suthra Punjab Program”-Chairman PLRA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chaudhry Tariq Subhani said that 1,485 villages of Sialkot district were being regularly cleaned under the “Suthra Punjab Program”.
Phase five of “Suthra Punjab Program” was successfully underway and so far a total of 345,476 verification activities of cleaning, waste lifting and dumping were performed.
He stated this while reviewing the performance of “Suthra Punjab Program” in Sialkot district along with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain.
Deputy Director (DD) Local Government Umar Amjad Baig, XEN Services District Council Muhammad Riaz, Senior Operations Manager SWMC Mujahid Rasool and Admin Officer Fahad Javed were also present on this occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the fifth phase of “Suthra Punjab Program” has entered in 119 rural union councils of the district under the supervision of SWMC, where cleaning was going on with 357 sanitary workers and 119 loader rickshaws were being collected garbage at temporary solid waste collection point in every village from where it was transported to landfill site with heavy machinery.
Deputy Commissioner said that phase five of “Suthra Punjab Program” will be completed on November 12 after which on November, 13 Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company will take over the responsibility of cleaning all four tehsils of Sialkot district.
Recent Stories
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Amir appointed Chairman Political Science Dept ICUP for third time2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 106,300 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Agri mechanization vital to boost productivity: Zahid Mushtaq Mir12 minutes ago
-
Man held for blackmailing woman online12 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by train22 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested22 minutes ago
-
Awareness Session held to discuss the importance of KP RTPS32 minutes ago
-
AIOU expedites mailing of books32 minutes ago
-
Number of railway passengers increased by 6.51 million in 2023-24: Data42 minutes ago
-
E-courts of KP Service Tribunal disposes of 75% cases42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 202546 minutes ago
-
Man, nephew killed by lightning in Bajaur1 hour ago