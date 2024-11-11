1,485 villages of Sialkot regularly cleaned under “Suthra Punjab Program”-Chairman PLRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chaudhry Tariq Subhani said that 1,485 villages of Sialkot district were being regularly cleaned under the “Suthra Punjab Program”.

Phase five of “Suthra Punjab Program” was successfully underway and so far a total of 345,476 verification activities of cleaning, waste lifting and dumping were performed.

He stated this while reviewing the performance of “Suthra Punjab Program” in Sialkot district along with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain.

Deputy Director (DD) Local Government Umar Amjad Baig, XEN Services District Council Muhammad Riaz, Senior Operations Manager SWMC Mujahid Rasool and Admin Officer Fahad Javed were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the fifth phase of “Suthra Punjab Program” has entered in 119 rural union councils of the district under the supervision of SWMC, where cleaning was going on with 357 sanitary workers and 119 loader rickshaws were being collected garbage at temporary solid waste collection point in every village from where it was transported to landfill site with heavy machinery.

Deputy Commissioner said that phase five of “Suthra Punjab Program” will be completed on November 12 after which on November, 13 Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company will take over the responsibility of cleaning all four tehsils of Sialkot district.