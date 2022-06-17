148544 students expected to appear in intermediate exams 2022; Chairman BISE Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Well over 148000 students would appear in the annual intermediate examinations 2022 at the notified centres under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan, said the Chairman Multan Board, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim.

The examinations for second-year candidates would begin from June 18 while the first year student would be able to attempt from July 6.

The Chairman along with the controller examinations Hamid Saeed Bhatti gave the briefing to media at the committee room of BISE Multan on Friday.

The whole activity would be taking place simultaneously throughout Punjab under the supervision of respective education boards from Saturday, they said.

Hafiz Muhammad Qasim said that a number of steps have been taken by the education department in the light of past experiences to plug chances use of illegal means.

He said that candidates would be required to first attempt the multiple choice questions in specified time. He said that candidates would have to complete their answers on the answer sheet to be provided at the examination centres adding that no extra sheet would be provided to them.

Qasim also warned students not to leave space unwritten adding that they should start answering from first page to the last page of answer sheet without leaving empty pages or spaces and cross the last unwritten pages after completion.

Ink remover or white fluid, lead pencil for rough work, besides mobile phone or any electronic communication gadget would not be allowed. Candidates must not do rough work on the answer sheet and do not write any irrelevant word, he added.

Examination staff has also been asked not to keep mobile phones with them at the centre, the chairman said and warned that any violation would result in their discharge from duty. He said that candidates found using unfair means would face case as per law and would be barred from attempting future examinations.

However, simple calculator would be allowed but not the mini-computer style calculators.

Total 234 male and female examination centres have been set up including 101 in Multan, 54 in Khanewal, 30 in Lodhran, and 49 in Vehari.

A strategy committee has been formed at each district with respective DCs, DPOs, CEOs education, DEOs (EE/SE) as its members and these committees have been empowered to take decisions in case of any emergency situation. A central control room has been set up in Multan with controller examinations Hamid Saeed Bhatti as its head.

Police has been requested to deploy suitable number of personnel at each centre.