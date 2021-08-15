UrduPoint.com

1,487,826 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

1,487,826 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,487,826 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 1,207,056 citizens were injected first dose while 233,492 were administered second dose of vaccine. He further said that 28,482 health workers were also given first dose while 18,796 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 57,651 first doses and 38,435 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were also getting coronavirus vaccine.

People can get vaccinated themselves from the vaccination centres set up at the Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports ComplexSamanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

