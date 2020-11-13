1,488 houses to be built under Nya Pakistan Project

Planning had been made to construct 1,488 houses under Nya Pakistan Housing Programme at FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Planning had been made to construct 1,488 houses under Nya Pakistan Housing Programme at FDA City.

This was disclosed by Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khwaja during a meeting with Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka.

The DG said that three- and five-marla houses would be constructed at available land of the FDA City housing scheme.

He also briefed the chairman about the measures being taken for promotion of construction sector under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.