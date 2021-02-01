UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1488 Outlaws Held With Contraband In January

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:16 PM

1488 outlaws held with contraband in January

City police claimed on Monday to have arrested 1488 outlaws and seized drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in January 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :City police claimed on Monday to have arrested 1488 outlaws and seized drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in January 2021.

According to police, during a drive against criminals the district police conducted raids in various areas of the city and arrested 602 proclaimed offenders.

The police also held 300 drug pushers and recovered 86 kg hashish, 900 gram Ice, 500 gram opium and 4,174 liter liquor from their possession.

The police held 286 gambles with stake money of Rs 456,310.

In crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 300 people and recovered 189 pistols, 212 revolvers,21 guns, 2 carbines, 2 repeaters, 16 Kalashnikovs and a number of rounds from their possession during the same period.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Same Money January Criminals From

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

6 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

36 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

37 minutes ago

Sports competitions to be held in SBBU Nawabshah f ..

5 minutes ago

Pesco conducts nighttime operation in Mardan

5 minutes ago

Greece, US Plan to Amend Mutual Defense Pact, Nego ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.