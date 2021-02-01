1488 outlaws held with contraband in January

City police claimed on Monday to have arrested 1488 outlaws and seized drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in January 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :City police claimed on Monday to have arrested 1488 outlaws and seized drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in January 2021.

According to police, during a drive against criminals the district police conducted raids in various areas of the city and arrested 602 proclaimed offenders.

The police also held 300 drug pushers and recovered 86 kg hashish, 900 gram Ice, 500 gram opium and 4,174 liter liquor from their possession.

The police held 286 gambles with stake money of Rs 456,310.

In crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 300 people and recovered 189 pistols, 212 revolvers,21 guns, 2 carbines, 2 repeaters, 16 Kalashnikovs and a number of rounds from their possession during the same period.