1,489 Cases Registered Over Violations Of Section 144: DIG Operations

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:41 PM

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on Tuesday that so far 1,489 cases had been registered against those involved in violations of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on Tuesday that so far 1,489 cases had been registered against those involved in violations of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to official sources, the Lahore Police Operations Wing had set up more than 200 pickets in different areas of the city to retrain people from unnecessary movement.

More than 119,600 citizens have been checked at these pickets till date since imposition of the lockdown while more than 110,000 persons were asked to to go back to their homes. Over 3,600 citizens were release after getting surety bonds from them about not coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

As many as 101,159 vehicles including 58,690 motorcycles, 18,843 cars, 15,561 rickshaws, 2,583 taxis and 5,482 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city.

