148km Long Old Sewerage Lines Being Replaced In Multan At Cost Of Rs 2.25 B

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:54 PM

148km long old sewerage lines being replaced in Multan at cost of Rs 2.25 b

Over 148 kilometre long old and dilapidated sewerage pipelines were being replaced in the city of saints at a cost of around Rs 2.25 billion to resolve sewerage related troubles of the people once and for all

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Over 148 kilometre long old and dilapidated sewerage pipelines were being replaced in the city of saints at a cost of around Rs 2.25 billion to resolve sewerage related troubles of the people once and for all.

So far 10,000 feet new pipelines of varying diameters including 54, 48 and 42 Inch have been laid while another 12000 feet long lines are yet to be laid in the city and its suburbs, said Managing Director Wasa Nasir Iqbal in a briefing to Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Tuesday.

The secretary conducted visits to Chungi No: 9 and Khan Village disposal stations to review progress on upgradation work besides sewerage schemes at TB Hospital road and Nawabpur road.

He said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was committed to resolve all problems of the people related to sewerage lines and water supply and funds worth billions were being invested in south Punjab to make it happen.

The WASA MD said that a sum of Rs 3157 million would be spent on upgradation of two disposal stations.

The secretary ordered WASA officials to serve the people with dedication and ensure quality of work and material in execution of development projects.

