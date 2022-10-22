1.48m children to be administered polio drops: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has said that more than 1.48 million children up to age of five years would be administered polio drops during weeklong campaign in the district, from October 24 to 30, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has said that more than 1.48 million children up to age of five years would be administered polio drops during weeklong campaign in the district, from October 24 to 30, 2022.

Inaugurating the next round of anti-polio drive by vaccinating some children at a brick-kiln near vegetable market Chak No.67-JB Sadhar here on Saturday, he said that 4869 teams would perform duty for total success of the campaign.

He said that the anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of the virus. He directed that each and every child of up to five years age should be vaccinated I the district including children of nomad, gypsy and Pashtun families.

He said that he would positively check performance of polio teams by visiting different areas of the district and strict action would be taken against negligent, lethargic and delinquent elements.

He also stressed the need of public cooperation and said that all kind of media should be used to inform and convince the parents for vaccination of their kids.

He said that administrative machinery would also remain active during anti-polio campaign for supervision. He said that a comprehensive security plan had also been devised for protection of polio teams and the officers of district administration would also remain active in the field to supervise the arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Kashif Kamboh and others were also present on the occasion.