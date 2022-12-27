UrduPoint.com

1.48m Children To Be Administered Polio Drops: DC

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

1.48m children to be administered polio drops: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Tuesday said that more than 1.48 million children up to age of five years would be administered polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign in the district, from January 16 to 20, 2023.

Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, he said that 4,869 teams, including 4,305 mobile teams, 382 fixed and 182 transit teams would perform duty for success of the campaign. He said that the anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of the virus.

He directed that each and every child of up to five years age should be vaccinated in the district including children of nomad, gypsy and Pashtun families. He said that he would positively check performance of polio teams by visiting different areas of the district and strict action would be taken against negligent, lethargic and delinquent elements.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Kashif Kamboh and others were also present.

