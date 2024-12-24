Open Menu

148th Birth Anniversary Of Quaid E Azam To Be Celebrated On Dec 25

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 11:50 PM

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, will be celebrated with great devotion and respect here on Wednesday, December 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, will be celebrated with great devotion and respect here on Wednesday, December 25.

The day will begin with special prayers after Fajr prayers, in which Fateha will be recited for the repose of the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day will begin with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capital. A changing of the guards ceremony will be held at the Quaid-e-Azam shrine, which will be attended by top government, military and political figures who will visit the Quaid-e-Azam shrine, lay flowers and offer Fateha.

Sindh Governor, Chief Minister along with members of the provincial cabinet and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal separately pay visit to the mausoleum of the father the nation and would lay floral wreaths on the shrine and offer fateha.

Meanwhile, programs will be held at Quaid e Azam academy located near Quaid's tomb where homage will be paid to the father of the nation for his struggle for the separate homeland of the Muslims of sub-continent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Governor Ahsan Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Visit December Muslim Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

47 seconds ago
 Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

9 minutes ago
 AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accid ..

AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident

9 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmi ..

NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day mo ..

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally

13 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 1 ..

AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday

11 minutes ago
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange ..

03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

11 minutes ago
 El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal min ..

El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining

11 minutes ago
 Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: D ..

Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC

11 minutes ago
 Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his bir ..

Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

11 minutes ago
 Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir ..

Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations

11 minutes ago
 Football: South African Premiership table

Football: South African Premiership table

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan