148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, will be celebrated with great devotion and respect here on Wednesday, December 25.

The day will begin with special prayers after Fajr prayers, in which Fateha will be recited for the repose of the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day will begin with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capital. A changing of the guards ceremony will be held at the Quaid-e-Azam shrine, which will be attended by top government, military and political figures who will visit the Quaid-e-Azam shrine, lay flowers and offer Fateha.

Sindh Governor, Chief Minister along with members of the provincial cabinet and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal separately pay visit to the mausoleum of the father the nation and would lay floral wreaths on the shrine and offer fateha.

Meanwhile, programs will be held at Quaid e Azam academy located near Quaid's tomb where homage will be paid to the father of the nation for his struggle for the separate homeland of the Muslims of sub-continent.