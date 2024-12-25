148th Birthday Anniversary Celebrations
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Like the rest of the nation,the people of Sargodha were celebrating the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with zeal and enthusiasm.Several small and large ceremonies were arranged to mark the day.
The day was started with special prayers at mosques across the district,seeking progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan.The national flag was hoisted at major government and private buildings, symbolizing the nation's deep reverence for the Father of the Nation.
Nationwide, special ceremonies and activities were organized, including seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events, and exhibitions.These events aimed to highlight the life, struggles, and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam, while promoting his vision of progressive, inclusive, and democratic Pakistan.
Schools and colleges hosted debates, art competitions, and essay-writing contests, focusing on his principles of unity, faith, and discipline.
Meanwhile,Radio Pakistan aired special programs and documentaries throughout the day,shedding light on Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.
Sargodha Arts Council organized an exhibition featuring rare photographs and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam. The exhibition aimed to educate the younger generation about his monumental struggle and sacrifices for a separate homeland. A documentary showcasing his life and achievements was also screened during the event.
Commissioner of the Sargodha region, Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Awan, and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha were the chief guests at the exhibition and other ceremonies marking the Quaid’s birth anniversary.
Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Awan emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of immense willpower and extraordinary qualities. He highlighted that Jinnah’s unwavering determination led to the creation of Pakistan, securing a bright future for the nation.
Recent Stories
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
More Stories From Pakistan
-
148th birthday anniversary celebrations2 minutes ago
-
Distt admin ensures safe, peaceful Christmas celebrations in ICT11 minutes ago
-
'Jinnah Cap' remains a timeless fashion icon as Multan citizens keep Quaid' legacy alive: Report12 minutes ago
-
CM visits Quaid's mausoleum to pay homage to Father of the Nation12 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara highlights Upper Kohistan’s strategic importance, calls for enhanced security measures12 minutes ago
-
Christian community celebrates Christmas today16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements19 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Germano Penemote22 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Christmas greetings, emphasizes importance of interfaith harmony22 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah24 minutes ago