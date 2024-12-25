148th birthday anniversary celebrations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Like the rest of the nation,the people of Sargodha were celebrating the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with zeal and enthusiasm.Several small and large ceremonies were arranged to mark the day.

The day was started with special prayers at mosques across the district,seeking progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan.The national flag was hoisted at major government and private buildings, symbolizing the nation's deep reverence for the Father of the Nation.

Nationwide, special ceremonies and activities were organized, including seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events, and exhibitions.These events aimed to highlight the life, struggles, and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam, while promoting his vision of progressive, inclusive, and democratic Pakistan.

Schools and colleges hosted debates, art competitions, and essay-writing contests, focusing on his principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

Meanwhile,Radio Pakistan aired special programs and documentaries throughout the day,shedding light on Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.

Sargodha Arts Council organized an exhibition featuring rare photographs and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam. The exhibition aimed to educate the younger generation about his monumental struggle and sacrifices for a separate homeland. A documentary showcasing his life and achievements was also screened during the event.

Commissioner of the Sargodha region, Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Awan, and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha were the chief guests at the exhibition and other ceremonies marking the Quaid’s birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Awan emphasized that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of immense willpower and extraordinary qualities. He highlighted that Jinnah’s unwavering determination led to the creation of Pakistan, securing a bright future for the nation.