149 cases registered over illegal LPG sale

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore police Friday registered 149 cases over illegal sale of LPG [liquified petroleum gas] and substandard cylinders in the provincial capital.

Accordingly, the City division registered 36 cases, Cantonment division 43, Civil Lines division 9, Sadar division 33, Iqbal Town 12 and Model Town division 16 cases.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said steps were being taken to curb illegal sale of gas. He said that SHOs should continue operations against illegal gas decanting in residential areas.