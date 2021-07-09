UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

149 Cases Registered Over Illegal LPG Sale

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:28 PM

149 cases registered over illegal LPG sale

The Lahore police Friday registered 149 cases over illegal sale of LPG [liquified petroleum gas] and substandard cylinders in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore police Friday registered 149 cases over illegal sale of LPG [liquified petroleum gas] and substandard cylinders in the provincial capital.

Accordingly, the City division registered 36 cases, Cantonment division 43, Civil Lines division 9, Sadar division 33, Iqbal Town 12 and Model Town division 16 cases.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said steps were being taken to curb illegal sale of gas. He said that SHOs should continue operations against illegal gas decanting in residential areas.

Related Topics

Lahore LPG Police Sale Gas

Recent Stories

PRCS, AJK govt launch Covid free Kashmir initiativ ..

7 seconds ago

Exposed on backing terror outfits, Indian FM pays ..

8 seconds ago

KMC increases salaries, pension of its employees

11 seconds ago

ANF arrests four drug peddlers, seizes huge quanti ..

13 seconds ago

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

44 minutes ago

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.