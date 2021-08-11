UrduPoint.com

149 Citizens Fined, Dozens Units Sealed Over SOPs Violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a fine on 149 citizens and sealed several shops over violation of the COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

A crackdown which has been launched on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mahsood across the Peshawar city imposed a fine on 149 citizens at BRT stations and buses for not wearing masks.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsood said the team also sealed a prominent shop and arrested its manager at University Road for violating the SOPs in addition to several other shops in the posh area of Hayatabad.

He said 18 restaurants and 37 shops were sealed at various places in the city.

He said the administration also took action against violators at GT road and sealed 13 'Rent A car' and transport terminals.

The commissioner urged shopkeepers to follow COVID-19 related SOPs in order to stop the spread of pandemic, adding, no leniency could be tolerated against violators.

