149 Fertilizer Dealers Arrested For Overcharging In Two Weeks
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Punjab government has intensified the crackdown on fertilizer hoarders and profiteers across the province, arresting 149 fertilizer dealers and lodging 265 cases in the last two weeks.
The officials stated this while briefing a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.
The meeting reviewed the prices of food items and ongoing action against fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and overcharging.
The meeting decided to deploy the staff of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) at the sale points of fertilizer to verify the ownership of agricultural land.
The Chief Secretary directed that the sale of fertilizer should be continued under the supervision of the district administration to prevent overcharging. He said that the fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and profiteering would be dealt with iron hands and the registered cases would be fully followed up.
The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the agriculture department to launch a campaign to increase awareness about the proportionate use of fertilizers.
The Chief Secretary ordered all the deputy commissioners to mobilize price control magistrates in the field to ensure availability of food items at fixed prices and display of rate lists prominently at all shops. He sought a report from the divisional commissioner on the higher prices of onions and pulses in Sahiwal.
The Chief Secretary said that for stability in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the deputy commissioners must visit the agriculture markets during the auction and keep a close check on the supply and demand along with the prices.
The Urban Unit presented a report on the comparison of commodity prices during the last three years. The secretary agriculture briefed the meeting that the crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and profiteers is underway in the province and his department has recommended canceling the licenses of 50 fertilizer dealers. The administrative secretaries of various departments including food, livestock, transport, the additional IG Special Branch and officials concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.
