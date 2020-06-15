UrduPoint.com
149 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

149 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :About 149 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan taking the tally to 8177 on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 83930 people were screened for the virus till June 14, out of which 149 more were reported positive.

As many as 2859 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 85 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

