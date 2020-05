149 passengers arrived from abroad quarantined

As many as 149 overseas Pakistanis arrived at Faisalabad International Airport here from UAE have been quarantined at private hotels and PARS quarantine center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:As many as 149 overseas Pakistanis arrived at Faisalabad International Airport here from UAE have been quarantined at private hotels and PARS quarantine center.

About 99 passengers have been quarantined at PARS campus, 22 in hotel One, 12 in Raj One, 12 in Lord In while two passengers have been made home quarantine at Lahore and one in Faisalabad.

Assistant Commissioners, Saddar and Sammundri Umar Maqbool and Faisal Sultan welcomed the passengers at the airport and quarantined them.

"Passengers having negative coronavirus reports will be released from quarantine centers," said AC Umar Maqbool.