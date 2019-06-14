UrduPoint.com
149 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:35 PM

149 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 149 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 149 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams, accompanying task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan on June 13 and detected theft of 235,000 units, the official said.

A sum of over Rs 4.1 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were also got registered against 11 of them on charges of tampering meters, direct supply, slowing down meters etc.

Details show that 19 power pilferers were caught in Multan circle, 34 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 26 in Vehari, nine in Bahawalpur, 5 in Sahiwal, 18 in Rahim Yar Khan, 22 in Muzaffargarh, 8 in Bahawalnagar and eight power pilferers were caught in Khanewal circle.

