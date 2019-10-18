149 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 149 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 149 power-pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday.

Mepco teams, accompanying task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 200,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

Rs 3.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 20 of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.