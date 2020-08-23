UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

149 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

149 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 149 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 294,000 units, Mepco spokesman said on Sunday.

A sum of over Rs 5.4 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were registered against two of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

1 minute ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

1 hour ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

6 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.