149 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 149 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 294,000 units, Mepco spokesman said on Sunday.

A sum of over Rs 5.4 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were registered against two of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.