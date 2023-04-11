Close
149 Shopkeepers Fined, 15 Arrested, Five Shops Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed a heavy fines of Rs 237,000 on 149 shopkeepers in addition to arresting 15 and sealing five shops on profiteering and overcharging.  A spokesman for the city district government said on Tuesday that the price control magistrates conducted surprise visits in various markets, shops, hotels and restaurants and found 149 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

 To which, a total fine of Rs.237,000 was imposed on them in addition to sealing five shops andarresting 15 shopkeepers on violation of the Price Control Act, he added.

