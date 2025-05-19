Open Menu

149 Suspects Held As Dera Police Conduct District-wide Operation

May 19, 2025

149 suspects held as Dera police conduct district-wide operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) In a significant move to curb crime and ensure public safety, the Dera police have arrested 149 individuals, including wanted criminals and drug traffickers, during a district-wide search and strike operation.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted under the directives of Regional Police Officer Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

During the operation, the police checked over 214 houses and hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles. The operation resulted in the arrest of 149 suspects, against whom legal cases have been registered.

The police also seized 1,450 grams of hashish, 1,893 grams of ice, 486 grams of heroin, one Kalashnikov, and five pistols along with ammunition.

According to the police spokesperson, the objective of the search and strike operation is to dismantle criminal networks and maintain law and order across the district.

The police urged the citizens to continue cooperating with the police to ensure a safer community.

