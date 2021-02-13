UrduPoint.com
149 Town Committees Having Population Less Than 50,000 Abolished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

149 town committees having population less than 50,000 abolished

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) on Friday released notification of abolishing 149 town committees having population less than 50,000 merged into respective tehsil councils.

As per notification, local areas of abolished town committees demarcated under section-8 of the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2019 notification established on 5th of November in 2019 for the respective districts shall be treated as the part of respective tehsil councils in the districts. In the name of town committees abolished by virtue of section 15 of the PLGA, 2019 shall be deemed to have been omitted from the notification for the respective districts.

Tehsil councils wherein the local areas of town committees have been merged under section 15 of the PLGA, 2019 shall succeed all properties officers and servants, rights, funds, claims of liabilities of the abolished town committees.

