(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1,493 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last month of September, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.9 million electricity units. A sum of over Rs 40 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 311 of them over Involvement tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the official concluded.