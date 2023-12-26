Open Menu

1,497 Arrested In 6,020 Cases Of Beggary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Police arrested 1,497 individuals, including 1460 men, 32 women and five facilitators,

after registering 6,020 cases of beggary in its crackdown during the current year.

In a statement issued by a spokesman for the department here on Tuesday, Capital City Police

Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that 1,331 anti-beggary cases were registered in the City

Division, 893 in the Cantt Division, 900 in Civil Lines, 943 in the Saddar Division, 723 in Iqbal Town

Division and 1,230 cases were registered in Model Town Division.

As many as 6,035 cases had been registered over violation of the tenancy act while 5,035 cases

had been registered in a crackdown against one-wheelie, he added.

The CCPO said that 1159 cases of violation of the tenancy act had been registered in City Division,

861 in Cantt Division, 712 in Civil Lines Division, 1565 in Sadar Division, 676 in Iqbal Town Division; while 1062 cases had been registered in Model Town Division.

As many as 1,234 cases of one wheelie were registered in the City Division, 954 in the Cantt Division, 949 in the Civil Lines Division, 458 in the Sadar Division, and 585 in the Iqbal Town Division, while 855 cases had been registered in the Model Town Division. Similarly, 3609 cases of violation of the Sound Act and 5374 cases of kite flying had been registered in the current year, he said.

As many as 1,153 cases of Sound Act were registered in the City Division, 613 cases in Cantt Division, 419 in the Civil Lines Division, 490 in Sadar Division, and 408 in the Iqbal Town Division while 526 cases had been registered in Model Town Division, he added.

He added that 1507 cases of kite flying had been registered in City Division, 1151 in Cantt Division, 631 in Civil Lines Division, 417 in Sadar Division, 729 in Iqbal Town Division; while 939 cases had been registered in Model Town Division.

