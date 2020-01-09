UrduPoint.com
1497 Drug Peddlers, Gamblers Arrested In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

The police, in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers and gamblers, have arrested 1497 accused during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The police, in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers and gamblers, have arrested 1497 accused during the last month.

Accordingly, City Division Police arrested 160 accused, Cantt division 179, Civil Lines Division 102, Sadar Division 99, Iqbal Town Division 79 where as Model Town Division Police arrested 109 drug peddlers during their crackdown.

Police also recovered more than 186kg hashish, 1 kg ICE, 6.850 kg heroin, 33kg opium, 15kg Bhang and 14107 liters of liquor from the criminals. Police also recovered more than Rs 1.37 million from the 769 criminals in its successful action against gamblers.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police would deal with the anti-social elements with iron hands.

