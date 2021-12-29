UrduPoint.com

1498 Prisoners Imparted Vocational Training In Central Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 07:14 PM

1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in central jail

As many as 1,498 prisoners in central jail were imparted vocational training in different trades under the aegis of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 1,498 prisoners in central jail were imparted vocational training in different trades under the aegis of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

Superintendent Central Jail Chaudhry Asgar Ali said here Wednesday that 403 prisoners were imparted training of motorcycle mechanic, 418 motor winding, 339 tractor mechanic, and 338 industrial stitching machines.

He said that religious education was also being offered to prisoners in the jail and 10,133 inmates had passed different courses.

As many as 7454 prisoners were given formal education, 2368 Nazra Quran, 296 Holy Quran urdu Translation and 15 prisoners had completed Hifz-e-Quran.

He said that 4 prisoners passed the middle class examination, 228 matriculation, 180 FA, 44 BA and 20 prisoners had passed MA examination.

Fifty four other prisoners were getting education from middle to post graduate level in the jail.

He said that Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) had also supplied necessarytools for setting up a workshop to a prisoner Jahangir who had passed the course of motorcyclemechanic.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Prisoner Education Jail Chamber Commerce Post From Industry

Recent Stories

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97 ..

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97

2 minutes ago
 UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing ..

UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing Into" Cutting COVID-19 Isolati ..

2 minutes ago
 Business community urged to promote trade with Leb ..

Business community urged to promote trade with Lebanon: Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond ..

Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in a befitting ma ..

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate mas ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate masses during year 2021

6 minutes ago
 President condoles over demise of "friend of Pakis ..

President condoles over demise of "friend of Pakistan" US Senator Harry Reid

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.