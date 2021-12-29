1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in central jail

As many as 1,498 prisoners in central jail were imparted vocational training in different trades under the aegis of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 1,498 prisoners in central jail were imparted vocational training in different trades under the aegis of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

Superintendent Central Jail Chaudhry Asgar Ali said here Wednesday that 403 prisoners were imparted training of motorcycle mechanic, 418 motor winding, 339 tractor mechanic, and 338 industrial stitching machines.

He said that religious education was also being offered to prisoners in the jail and 10,133 inmates had passed different courses.

As many as 7454 prisoners were given formal education, 2368 Nazra Quran, 296 Holy Quran urdu Translation and 15 prisoners had completed Hifz-e-Quran.

He said that 4 prisoners passed the middle class examination, 228 matriculation, 180 FA, 44 BA and 20 prisoners had passed MA examination.

Fifty four other prisoners were getting education from middle to post graduate level in the jail.

He said that Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) had also supplied necessarytools for setting up a workshop to a prisoner Jahangir who had passed the course of motorcyclemechanic.