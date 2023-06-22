Open Menu

1,499,472 Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

1,499,472 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Up to 1,499,472 pilgrims arrived so far in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj season 2023, according to the statistics released by the General Directorate of Passports on Thursday.

About 1,435,014 pilgrims came to the Kingdom through airports, including 230,170 beneficiaries of the Makkah Route initiative; 59,744 pilgrims through land ports, and 4,714 through sea ports, SPA reported quoting the Directorate.

