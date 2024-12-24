Open Menu

149th Birthday Of Quaid-e-Azam Celebrated In Larkana

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

The 149th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was organized by Green Sindh Foundation and Babai-Qaum Foundation on Tuesday in which Zulfiqar Magsi, Syed Irshad Ali Shah, Sajjad Soomro, Amanullah Bhutto and others participated

The birthday cake of Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was cut and a special prayer was made for the country's security and prosperity. Addressing the ceremony.

The leaders said that we need to follow the footsteps of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, from which the country Poverty, inflation and unemployment can be eliminated.

They said that the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with other great personalities, fought a great struggle for the freedom of Pakistan, as a result of which we got the independent country of Pakistan on 14 August 1947. We are fortunate that we are living in a free Country.

They said that to change the destiny of the country, the rulers have to take serious steps which can eliminate unemployment, inflation and poverty from the country.

