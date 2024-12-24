149th Birthday Of Quaid-e-Azam Celebrated In Larkana
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM
The 149th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was organized by Green Sindh Foundation and Babai-Qaum Foundation on Tuesday in which Zulfiqar Magsi, Syed Irshad Ali Shah, Sajjad Soomro, Amanullah Bhutto and others participated
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The 149th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was organized by Green Sindh Foundation and Babai-Qaum Foundation on Tuesday in which Zulfiqar Magsi, Syed Irshad Ali Shah, Sajjad Soomro, Amanullah Bhutto and others participated.
The birthday cake of Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was cut and a special prayer was made for the country's security and prosperity. Addressing the ceremony.
The leaders said that we need to follow the footsteps of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, from which the country Poverty, inflation and unemployment can be eliminated.
They said that the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with other great personalities, fought a great struggle for the freedom of Pakistan, as a result of which we got the independent country of Pakistan on 14 August 1947. We are fortunate that we are living in a free Country.
They said that to change the destiny of the country, the rulers have to take serious steps which can eliminate unemployment, inflation and poverty from the country.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M66 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..6 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation17 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees21 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city26 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager34 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours34 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day34 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision34 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours43 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood43 minutes ago