149th Birthday of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The 149th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was organized by Green Sindh Foundation and Babai-Qaum Foundation on Tuesday in which Zulfiqar Magsi, Syed Irshad Ali Shah, Sajjad Soomro, Amanullah Bhutto and others participated.

The birthday cake of Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was cut and a special prayer was made for the country's security and prosperity. Addressing the ceremony.

The leaders said that we need to follow the footsteps of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, from which the country Poverty, inflation and unemployment can be eliminated.

They said that the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with other great personalities, fought a great struggle for the freedom of Pakistan, as a result of which we got the independent country of Pakistan on 14 August 1947. We are fortunate that we are living in a free Country.

They said that to change the destiny of the country, the rulers have to take serious steps which can eliminate unemployment, inflation and poverty from the country.