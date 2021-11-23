UrduPoint.com

14Kgs Hashish, 2Kgs Opium Recovered, Smugglers Arrested

The district police Charsadda on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 14Kgs hashish and 2Kgs opium from their cars at Sardaryab check post

Acting on a tip off regarding movement of contraband drugs, the Sardaryab police made a blockade on main Charsadda Road.

During the snap checking of vehicles, police recovered 12Kg hashish and 2.4Kg opium from secret compartments of a Honda car and arrested a peddler identified as Merwais Khan.

Similarly, a man Ajmal Khan was also arrested with 2.4Kgs hashish from the same locality. He was trying to smuggle the contraband at his car.

The separate cases under the narcotics act were registered against the arrested while further investigations were in progress.

